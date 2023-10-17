Madonna was threatened with a fine of 35 million rubles due to the length of the show

Madonna was threatened with a fine of 35 million rubles due to the length of her show

American performer Madonna was threatened with a fine of 300 thousand pounds sterling (approximately 35.6 million rubles) for violating a strict curfew during the artist’s concert in London as part of The Celebration Tour. About it reports The Sun.

The artist violated UK rules regarding restrictions on concert activities by continuing the show after 10:30 p.m. As a result, the performer’s performance was suddenly interrupted at 23:00 – Madonna did not have time to perform such hits as Like A Virgin, Holiday and Celebration. It is noted that if the singer had started her performance at the scheduled 9 pm, and not been late, she would have been able to complete the show at the allowed time, until 22:30.

For violating the curfew in the UK, there is a fine of 10 thousand pounds (approximately 1.1 million rubles) for each minute overdue. Madonna delayed the concert by half an hour, and therefore there is a possibility that the performer will be ordered to pay 300 thousand pounds.

Such rules exist in the state to ensure that concertgoers have time to catch public transport after their completion.

Previously, Madonna said that she met men for the sake of going to the shower when she was broke.