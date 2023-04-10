Madonna di Trevignano, meetings with the seer Gisella suspended

“The meetings are temporarily suspended with a date to be determined”. This is what can be read on the website ‘the queen of the rosary’, where testimonies on the Madonna of Trevignano and prayer intentions are collected. The communication refers to the yellow that hovers in these hours on the fate of the visionary Gisellasince the woman’s current whereabouts are unknown who claims to speak with the Roman Madonna of Trevignanoa statuette purchased seven years ago in Medjugorje. In recent days, a private investigator filed a complaint with the carabinieri regarding the alleged blood flowing from the statue’s eyes to belong to a pig.



The story involving Gisella Cardia, born Maria Giuseppa Scarpulla, has been under the attention of the Civitavecchia prosecutor for a few days. As Ansa writes, an investigation had previously been launched by the competent diocese, that of Civita Castellana. The diocesan commission, which must report to Bishop Marco Salvi, who is responsible for a possible pronouncement, does not have short times and at the moment would have met only once. It is made up of members who do not belong to the diocese, also to ensure greater independence in judgement.

There are a theologian, a mariologist, a psychologist and a canonist, to whom “even an exorcist could be added to understand if the influence of the evil one is not hidden in Gisella’s messages”, reports David Murgia, a member of the Observatory on mystical phenomena of the Pontifical International Marian Academy. Then there are coroners, experts in economics and also in stage tricks.

However, if it is confirmed that the seer has gone abroad and that she will not be present at future mystical meetings (until now she has made an appointment every 3rd of the month), the object of the diocesan investigation effectively falls by itself.

