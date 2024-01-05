Madonna of Trevignano, the visionary Gisella kicks off the edition winter of the apparition. And remember the “multiplication of dumplings”

We enter the eighth year of Marian apparitions in Trevignano, a small town on Lake Braccianowhich like every 3rd of the month strictly at 3pm is home to a lot supposed Marian apparitions. Pope Francis had this to say about him when commenting on the Teutonic precision of the Virgin: “It's not that the Madonna is a postman.” And in fact she is not wrong.

However, Maria Giuseppa Scarpulla in art Gisella doesn't give up and continues with her business. However, after the furious controversy surrounding the event, the faithful are now few and the (supposed) visionary had to reopen the YouTube channel that she had closed to encourage the “faithful” to be physically present. In the charming town though people are fed up with this affair and no one wants to talk about it anymore, they fear making themselves look ridiculous towards the whole world and then in the end the money no longer takes the path of the “field of roses” (where the apparitions take place) located high above the town than that of the traders on the lake. So not even money alleviates the annoyance of unwanted popularity and occasional smiles. In favor of seer it must however be said that January 3rd is the climatic equivalent of August 3rd and people are not very inclined to challenge the icy wind that often arises impetuous and sudden from the sea and which lashes the faces and spirits of those present. We had dealt directly with the summer edition of the event, so to speak, by infiltrating the group of faithful, defying the ire of the organizers who didn't notice thanks to the writer's mimetic arts and the fact that I studied with the Jesuits and some I still remember the litany. We talked about it here.

In the meantime, in the winter edition, the (few) journalists present were able to notice that a kind of barrier had been set up against them to prevent filming and so they have to stand outside the contested enclosure of the miraculous field, in a position where, objectively (I have also been there), you can't see anything due to excessive distance. There is the now well-known statue of the Madonna renamed by Mrs. Gisella “Queen of the Trevignano Hill” and a poster of Jesus nearby. But what does the Catholic Church, and in particular the Pope, say about this story? The story of the visionary from Trevignano is on the verge of a sensational development. In fact, after the Vatican began to move slowly by establishing a commission of inquiry made up of theologians, psychologists and sociologists, the faithful themselves turned to Pope Francis to finally take a position on an issue that not only cannot be resolved, but is becoming embarrassing for the Catholic Church itself given the worldwide resonance that the affair has obtained.

However, the Pope has other problems to solve who is busy dealing with this as he is with the conservatives and Father Georg who, when he can, still gives him well-aimed kicks in his shins and leaves everything to the bishop. For its part, the Church is substantially hostile and has established a commission to investigate, managed by the Franciscans who – as is known – were in charge of the investigations of the Holy Inquisition which are always a guarantee of a certain seriousness and use of effective methods – at least once – to discover the truth. It helps to understand if there is something true or if it is just human manipulation. We remind you that there is also a judicial investigation underway.

Of course, the “miracle of the gnocchi” which multiplied on their own in Mrs. Gisella's fridge, replicating that of the loaves and fish, it doesn't bode well for the story because if a miracle has to be performed the faithful would want it to be sensational, like the bouncing sun that can be seen in many similar cases and after all the inhabitants of the village say to each other because to others yes and to us only the ” miracle of the gnocchi”?

