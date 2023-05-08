Madonna Trevignano, double woes for the seer: lawsuit and compensation

He doesn’t stop discussing the case of seer linked to Our Lady of Trevignano. Mary Joseph Scarpullaaka Gisella Heart ended up at the center of a real storm. On the one hand there are the former faithful who no longer believe them and who ask for the return money who donated to his association shouting at fraud. On the other is the process which sees her involved for the failure of a ceramic company: fraudulent bankruptcy is the accusation. Louis Avella it is the faithful of the Madonna of Trevignano who donated 123 thousand euros to Gisella Cardia. “I had done everything of my own free will, I believed in the apparitions and messages of Our Lady”. The former Finance Ministry employee said: “I approached them in a difficult moment“. But today he changed his mind. “It was just a scam“he says now.

“I gave in all – explains Avella to Corriere della Sera – 123 thousand euros all with transfers to go shopping: le benchesthe fenceone machine and many other things. Of these, 30,000 euros I gave to her husband to support the expenses of the company logistics. When I discovered that something was wrong, I walked away”. The other problem for the visionary from Trevignano is linked to a process which sees her accused. Maria Giuseppa Scarpulla, in fact, today also has a hearing in the Court of Civitavecchia, for fraudulent bankruptcy. He has already received one condemnation in first instance a two years’ imprisonment with sentence suspended by the Court of Patti, in the province of Messina. A process is still ongoing today, which started from Sicily and arrived in Civitavecchia.

