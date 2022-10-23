updateQueen of Pop Madonna (64) believes that it is thanks to her that the current generation of female celebrities can freely express her sexuality. with her book sex Turning 30 this weekend, she paved the way for reality star Kim Kardashian, singer Miley Cyrus and rapper Cardi B.

Madonna argues that today to her 18.5 million followers on Instagram. “You’re welcome, bitches,” she addresses the trio, concluding with a clown emoji (🤡). The singer seems to want to make a point. She has been called desperate in recent years for her many sexually oriented and heavily edited photos on Instagram, but critics may forget that she was once a pioneer.

Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B. © BrunoPress



‘Thirty years ago I published a book that sex is called; Besides that there were nude pictures of me, there were pictures of men kissing men, women kissing women and myself kissing everyone,” Madonna writes. “I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and my views on sexuality in an ironic way.” See also One big cure of clean air



Quote

I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil Madonna

Today that would be seen as strong and emancipated, while she experienced something completely different, she seems to want to say. ‘In the years that followed, I was interviewed by short-sighted people who tried to shame me for making myself strong as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.’

Madonna has endured it, so women may now be treated differently. ‘Now Cardi B can sing about her wet ass pussyKim Kardashian can stand naked on any magazine and Miley Cyrus can sit on a wrecking ball,” she refers to a hit by the rapper, famous photo shoots of the reality star and the clip at wrecking ball of the former Hannah Montana-star.

Miley Cyrus in the clip for Wrecking ball (2013), Cardi B in the clip for WAP (2020) and Kim Kardashian in Paper Magazine (2014). © YouTube/Paper Magazine



She also shares excerpts from a TV interview with a journalist from 1992, who said she once opened a men’s magazine, but that Madonna’s sexuality was downright ‘scared’. When Madonna asked what was so terrifying about that, he had no answer. Cardi B is offended by Madonna’s words, especially because of the clown emoji. She shares an article in which she once spoke highly of the singer. “I have honored this woman so many times because I listened to her growing up,” she tweeted. “She can make her point without the emoji. These icons really turn into disappointments when you make it in this industry, that’s why I do my own thing.” Read on under a recent post from Madonna



Madonna would also have paved the way for her own daughter Lourdes Leon (26). She recently launched her first single under the stage name Lolahol and scored with a clip in which she also celebrates her sexuality.

