Sarah Neumeyer

The world star Madonna had to be treated in an intensive care unit for several days. Now a family member speaks out.

New York – Pop superstar Madonna spent several days in an intensive care unit in a New York hospital (USA) due to a serious illness. The US singer developed a “severe bacterial infection” on Saturday, her manager Guy Oseary explained on Instagram on Wednesday.

“For the past few days, no one really knew what direction the situation was going to take and her family was preparing for the worst,” said a relative who is not named Daily Mail. That was also the reason why the public had not been informed about it earlier. “Everyone believed that we could lose them,” said the family member. But to the delight of all music fans who recently had to cope with the death of rock legend Tina Turner, things turned out differently.



Madonna is on the mend but is still under medical supervision, Oseary announced on Instagram. He did not say where Madonna is currently being cared for – whether in the hospital or at home. “She is expected to make a full recovery,” Oseary said. Due to the incident, the upcoming world tour, which was due to start in mid-July, has also been postponed indefinitely. You can also read all developments here.

Her family fears she will “put her career and fame ahead of her health until the day she dies,” the relative told the Daily Mail. Her collapse was a wake-up call for Madonna.

Madonna was in intensive care for “several days”: daughter Lourdes Leon is said to be by her side

The 64-year-old was found unconscious in her New York apartment on Saturday (June 24) and immediately taken to a local hospital, reports the celebrity portal Page Six. She was intubated in a hospital for at least one night. According to the report, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon will always be by her side.

Madonna’s tour was scheduled to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. Then the US singer wanted to tour across the USA and come to Europe in the fall, including to Cologne on November 15th and 16th and to Berlin on November 28th and 29th. (sne/AFP)