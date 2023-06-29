Madonna is recovering from a “serious bacterial infection” that kept her in a hospital intensive care unit for several days, her representative announced yesterday. guy osearyin a statement posted on social media.

This, after the Page Six media gave the scoop that the 64-year-old New York singer was admitted to a New York hospital, where she had even been intubated.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that has led her to spend several days in the intensive care unit,” he explained, but without denying or confirming, that the music star was intubated.

“Your health is improvingalthough he is still under medical care,” Oseary said before specifying that “he is expected to make a full recovery.”

The tour ‘The Celebration Tour’, that the queen of pop was going to start on July 15 in the Canadian city of Vancouver, has been postponed until further notice, it was indicated. “Right now we need to take a break from all commitments, which include the tour,” the representative said.

Concern for the queen of pop

Madonna’s tour, which had practically sold out, was intended as a tribute to her more than four decades of career.

He planned to perform in Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, where his legend began. She was going to continue through Europe, with concerts in London, Barcelona and Madrid.

The star of classics like ‘Like a Virgin’ has been a reference for generations of musicians throughout his long career.

His representative assured that he “will offer more details” when they have them; among them, “the new dates for the start of the tour and the concerts.”

According to Page Six, which usually handles reliable sources —especially in New York City—, the singer had her ventilation tube removed Tuesday night, and she is “conscious and recovering. According to People, in addition, he has already left the ICU. It is even assured that the eldest of her six children, Lourdes León, 26, has already visited her.

It was last January that the queen of pop announced that she would celebrate her four decades in the world of music with a great world tour, which she called ‘The Celebration Tour‘ (the celebration tour).

In total he had planned more than 80 concerts. It started on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and from there it would go to Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas.

Then he would go through 11 cities in Europe —among them Barcelona, ​​where he has two appointments for November 1 and 2, in what will be his first time in Spain after eight years of silence on the stage—, to end in London in December (in two dates added after the successful call-up) and then return to the US for another 13 dates, culminating in four concerts in Mexico City at the end of January.

“I’m excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” said the so-called queen of pop when she launched her tour a few months ago.

We will have to wait and see how it evolves.

