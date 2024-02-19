Madonna suffered a spectacular drop after one of her dancers who dragged her with a chair at a concert in the United States tripped and fell backwards while singing the song Open your heart which unleashed comments of all kinds, as many thought that the artist was going to get angry, but the opposite happened since she took it with humor.

For those who don't know, Madonna has already fallen on other occasions, but far from laughing she has shown herself to be very upset with those who have given her a bad time by making her nickname Queen of pop was filled with ridicule, but on this occasion the singer took the bad moment with grace and stopped immediately with the support of a cameraman, because she knew that the show must continue, because as some already know, she is in full tour of the Celebration tour.

Another of the things why Madonna has caused a stir, it is due to the fact that at 65 years old she still looks like a 40-year-old woman, although months ago she was found fainted, so on more than one occasion it was thought that the queen of pop would cancel the tour, she immediately recovered, because She has been in the business for decades so she wanted to do things well but be cautious so as not to have a relapse.

“When I feel sad I watch this video and then I continue with my life,” “And the real video is not like that, I saw it live and her face said it all and it hurt me to the core when she fell, I almost cried”, “The truth is, unconsciously you know that Madonna is going to continue singing, a show would never be suspended for something like that”, “The supreme queen hahahaha well they have all continued with their show like GAGA like KarolG hahaha among others”, they write social networks.

The tour continues

For those who don't know, Madonna's tour is due to several decades of success, that is why she has chosen several countries to make it clear why she is the Queen of Pop, and she has also been characterized as a very important woman in the world of music.

