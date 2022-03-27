Madonna is the latest star in order of time to have invested in the NFT marketdigital works linked to the blockchain and not reproducible: it has spent in fact $ 570,000 for a design from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection born within the Kingship project, a musical band complete with a contract with Universal that is composed of four digital monkeys and is the protagonist, in fact, of a series of NFTs that have caused a sensation among American stars. Madonna, who has always been a great art collector, announced her purchase on her social media by showing her her personal Ape. The Bored Ape Yacht Club series is based on Ethereum blockchain and the one purchased by Madonna is number 4988, for a collection that consists of 10 thousand unique pieces. For the purchase, the Moonpay platform was used at a cost of 180 Ether, or 570 thousand dollars. In January Justin Bieber bought another piece from the same collection at 500 Ether. The NFT series has moved an overall transaction volume of $ 1.4 billion in the past year, and last week the project company, Yuga Labs, said it received a round of funding worth $ 450. million dollars, led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Recently Yuga Labs bought two other intellectual properties related to the NFT world, CryptoPunks and Meebits.

I finally entered the MetaVerse…, ……… .. My very own Ape! 🦧 Thanks @moonpay 🪄 We all need protection from Evil Eye. 🧿 pic.twitter.com/We5p9iy4hS – Madonna (@Madonna) March 25, 2022