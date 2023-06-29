On Saturday June 24, Madonna, the ‘Queen of Pop’, developed a serious bacterial infection, which led her to spend several days in intensive care and, although she is improving, she continues under medical observation, according to information provided by Guy Oseary, the singer’s manager. According to the Page Six portal, the interpreter of ‘Like a virgin’, she is currently accompanied by her daughter, Lourdes Leon. She knows HERE the latest news about her state of health and the new dates for her tour, which had to be rescheduled.

Sick Madonna: what happened to the ‘Queen of Pop’?

According to the Page Six portal, during the weekend, Madonna received emergency treatment after being found unconscious.

In this regard, this Wednesday, June 28, his manager, guy osearyprovided more details: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that led her to spend several days in intensive care.”

He also indicated that the interpreter is still improving and that she continues under medical observation: “A full recovery is expected.”

Madonna on tour: what happened to her tour?

“But in these circumstances, we need to pause all commitments, which includes his tour. We will share more details when we have them, including the new start date of the tour and the rescheduled performances, “added Oseary, for fans who are waiting for his show.

