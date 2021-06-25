Digital Millennium

Undoubtedly Madonna is one of the celebrities with whom the LGBTQ community is most represented, also has the support of the interpreter of “Like a virgin”, that is why on the occasion of the prelude to Gay Pride Day, which will be held on June 28, the singer reappeared and surprised in a club located in New York.

In that place a show was held to celebrate Gay Pride Day and without being announced, Madonna surprised the audience and went on stage where she performed some of her songs better known as “Hung Up” and “I don´t search I find”, which the people who were in the place chanted.

The singer wore a outfit with transparencies and gloves similar to the ones she wore in the iconic “Material girl” music video, but that’s not all, since Madonna wore a light blue wig.

“Celebrating pride without the people would have been a tragedy for me. Learn to love yourself, and take nothing for granted because you never know what awaits us around the corner, “said Madonna.

According to local media, the event was held with the participation of other artists, in addition, an auction was held, the proceeds went to two organizations that fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Through social networks, photos and videos of Madonna were spread on the stage of the club. Some clips were also shared where the singer dances with the audience, where he wears a pink wig.

Madonna also shared on Instagram a video of what was experienced in her participation in said eventor with the one who reappeared on stage.

Madonna is about to turn 63 in two months and has the spirit of a 22-year-old asshole. Nothing to envy the brats of now, she is unique, a Queen. Not for nothing do I inspire so many artists generation after generation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U5OJ5g91Z4 – ᏢᎡᎬᏚᎬ N Ꭲ ᎠᎪ Y, ᏢᎡᎬᏚᎬ N Ꭲ Ꭲ I ᎷᎬ. (@Knxowing) June 25, 2021

