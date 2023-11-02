Madonna has reaffirmed herself as the queen of pop this Wednesday night at a Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona with a full capacity (‘sold out’) and more than 18,000 tickets sold. There she has reviewed her 40-year career as part of the world tour ‘The Celebration Tour’, which began on October 14 in London (United Kingdom) and includes 78 concerts in 15 countries.

The star, who appeared almost an hour and a half later than expected, started in style, rewarding the public for the wait. She did it with a powerful ‘Everybody’, wearing a tailcoat with rhinestones and turning the stage into a large dance floor with about twenty dancers while she paraded along a catwalk to the center of the floor.

“I want to welcome you to my story: this show is the story of my life through music and dance,” he confessed to the attendees, to whom he also expressed his excitement about returning to Barcelona, ​​where he last performed. time in 2015. In a setting inspired by Manhattan and under a giant disco ball, he has traveled to the 80s with songs like the iconic ‘Holiday’, from the album ‘Madonna’ published in 1983, as well as ‘Live to tell’, of ‘True Blue’ (1986) and ‘Like a prayer’ (1989).

Madonna. in one of her performances.



The winner of seven Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Album in 1999 for ‘Ray of Light’, has taken over the place when it was the turn of ‘Erotica’ and ‘Papa don’t preach’. She did it wearing a red slip dress and high black boots and always supported by her army of dancers, she performed ‘Justify my love’ and ‘Fever’.

He sings with his daughter at the piano



The public has gone crazy with the version of ‘Hung Up’ that she signs with the Dominican Tokischa and has received one of the singer’s daughters, Mercy James, with the same euphoria. She has performed ‘Bad Girl’ on the piano while still showing complicity with her mother, who with 330 million albums sold continues to be the female artist with the most albums sold in history.

Madonna (United States, 1958) has continued reviewing hits like ‘Vogue’, ‘Human nature’ and ‘Crazy for you’ in front of screens that contextualized each song with famous moments of her career. Among them there was no shortage of her famous kiss with Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003 or fragments of her most iconic video clips.

He has also addressed the public to remember that he has fought all his life for LGTBI rights and that “the idea that there are lives that matter more than others is what is wrong in the world.” She then claimed inclusivity and hospitality and performed a version of ‘Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor.

The American singer, with her dance team.







The most emotional moment came with ‘La Isla Bonita’ and ‘Argentina’, which he sang wearing the LGTBI flag as a cape while images of singers such as David Bowie, Sinéad O’Connor and Nina Simone were projected. She finished it off with ‘Ray of light’, a version of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ and her inescapable ‘Like a virgin’.

After a last wardrobe change, the queen of pop sealed the job with ‘Give me all your luvin’ and ‘Bitch I’m Madonna’, both collaborations with rapper Nicky Minaj. She thus put an end to a two-hour concert, with 17 ‘look’ changes and appearances by four of her children at some point on the Palau stage, which she will return to this Thursday.