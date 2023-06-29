Madonna is one of the most famous singers in music history, so her “celebration tour” was highly anticipated by her fans. However, recently, it was learned that the artist was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection, which caused her world tour to be suspended. In what other tours did she also have to stop her performances? Meet him at this note.

How many times was Madonna hospitalized before a tour?

Madonna has toured extensively throughout her 40-year musical career. Although every artist wants to comply with the itinerary agreed upon during the process, many times external situations prevent it from happening. This is how she happened to the ‘Queen of Pop’ this 2023, when she was going to start “Celebration tour” in July, but it would not be the first time.

Among the stages that the singer has experienced, some have presented various changes because she was hospitalized. Madonna has suffered from health problems before or during her tour.

Madonna included Mexico on her tour as a commemoration of her 40-year musical career. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture See also "Bewitched" without Dick York: the tragic story behind his replacement that broke fans

In 2019, Madonna was 61 years old and had to cancel several of her concerts on her ‘Madame X’ tour in the United States and Paris. The artist had suffered knee injuries and general health complications.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night gives me a lot of joy and having to cancel it is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I feel right now is overwhelming“, he indicated to the media when his cancellations became known.

In 2005, during her “Rebel Heart” tour, Madonna also suffered an injury, which made her go to the doctors for an operation. During her tour, she had to undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament and tendon in her hip.

When would Madonna’s “Celebration tour” start?

Madonna’s world tour was due to start in Vancouver (Canada) on July 15. From there she would have presentations in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and would go through Spain and London. She would return with 13 more concerts in the United States and her tour would end in Mexico at the end of January.

However, the singer-songwriter’s representative reported that Madonna developed a “severe bacterial infection” on Saturday June 24 and that, therefore, the commitments he had would be paused as a result.

Madonna suspended her ‘Celebration’ tour. Photo: Twitter See also The great duel of the Madonnina is worth as a ticket to get closer to Istanbul

How old is Madonna?

The popular ‘Queen of Pop’, Madonna, is 64 years old. She was born on August 16, 1958 with the name of Madonna Louise Ciccone.