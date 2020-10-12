American singer Madonna shared a new selfie and angered fans with her unnatural appearance. The snapshot appeared in her Instagram-account.

In a frame posted online, a 62-year-old celebrity is captured with pink hair in a blue long sleeve shirt with a collar. Her image was complemented by glasses, small earrings and a gold necklace. In the caption to the photo, Madonna urged fans to take responsibility and vote in the presidential election. The post got almost 300 thousand likes.

The fans were embarrassed by the singer’s strange face shape, and they began to criticize her for using filters and retouching. “Is this a real face or a filter?”, “God, what happened to your face?”, “What kind of filter was she using? Looks like an alien “,” God, I hope it’s a filter. Please do not do any more plastic surgery “,” Devil’s face “, – they commented.

In July, Madonna was shamed for taking a topless photo. In the posted frame, the performer poses without a bra in black panties and a matching panama hat. She stands leaning on a crutch and covers her chest with her hands. Fans noted that she was “old” for such pictures.