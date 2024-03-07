Madonna of Trevignano: the bishop finally excommunicates the saint. All false. The Church's culpable delay has produced chaos

There is a judge in Berlin. Finally the Bishop of Civita Castellana Marco Salvi has officially declared, or rather decreed, that the alleged apparitions of Trevignano Romano are false and explains in detail why in light of the conclusions reached by the special commission of experts established for this purpose.

Such apparitions were seen only by Maria Giuseppa Scarpulla, also known as “Mrs. Gisella”. “After a suitable period of careful discernment and listening to the testimonies coming from the territory and making use of a Commission of experts made up of a Mariologist, a theologian, a canonist, a psychologist and the external consultancy of some specialists, considering the figure of Mary in the tradition of the Church and in the living faith of the people of God, the diocese has decreed the non-supernaturality of the facts in question (Constat de non supernaturalitate). Furthermore, in the document Mrs. Gisella is considered “unreliable and self-referential”.

It was time for this official position from the Vatican to arrive after years of waiting. That the phenomenon was false was self-evident and also of low level. Think for example of the so-called “miracle of the gnocchi” which – according to the protagonists – consisted in the miraculous multiplication of gnocchi in the lady's fridge Gisella which mimicked the multiplication of loaves and fishes on Lake Tiberias.

In fact there is a lake here too but it is the one of Bracciano. And once again we must see how many simpletons are still willing to be deceived by these impostures and, at the same time, it gives the measure of the level of desperation to which some people willing to believe anything have reached. The bishop, as we were saying, carefully motivates his conclusions and lists six reasons numbered with the letters of the alphabet.

Let's see what they are.

“a) The gaps in the testimony of Gisella Cardia who, despite being under oath before God, did not report to the Commission elements that she herself had made known in television interviews; b) the internal contradictions in the testimony of Cardia, who resolutely denies having the task, at the time of writing the alleged supernatural messages and their dissemination, of understanding them (she transcribes and does not interpret) only to then, in some cases, proceed to their explanation in order to overcome the objective criticisms of bizarreness and non-compliance with the Catholic faith; c) the open contradiction between Cardia's testimony and that of Bishop Emeritus Romano Rossi regarding the alleged tearing of a statuette of the Virgin in the latter's hands, which he categorically and adamant denies; d) the non-concordance of the testimonies of Cardia and her husband Gianni Cardia with what is reported by other texts regarding the development of the facts: see, for example, the different position with respect to Don Francesco Asti who, according to the alleged visionary, would have recognized, present the bishop, the supernatural nature of the phenomenon, something decisively denied by Don Asti himself; e) even if the testimony of the alleged visionary and her husband is in conflict, in many cases, with external witnesses, in different passages of the interviews the narrative of the two spouses is totally coincident. It is known that when reporting a fact, different sources read and report the same event with different emphasis: the fact that they are almost identical narratives leaves doubts about their authenticity”.

The official press release of bishopHowever, as we were saying, it arrives late and has allowed an ambiguity to arise regarding the position of the Catholic Church. In fact, the staff of the saint immediately took advantage of it by linking in a counter-statement that appeared on social media a video in which Bishop Emeritus Romano Rossi is seen reciting the Rosary in Church together with Mrs. Gisella. The practice of reciting the Rosary, the staff always communicates, was established in 2016 by the BishopI wish Monsignor Romano Rossi at the Casa del Fanciullo Church in Trevignano Romano. And in fact in the video we see Rossi providing the planned rites while other functions are officiated by Monsignor Formenti. In short, high prelates of the Catholic Church were also involved in this surreal affair and had incautiously immediately endorsed the saint's narrative.