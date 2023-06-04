Capri irritates the gods and causes a storm





Yesterday there was – like every 3rd of the month – a new meeting a Trevignano organized by Mrs. Gisella, presumed seer.

I went in person to the event that I wrote about several times.

It starts with a cougar sun that seems to want to burn everything.

Almost perpendicular rays, harbingers of imminent summer solstices, bounce and make the cars red-hot as you go up from the village of Trevignano to the hill above it and from which you can enjoy a wonderful panorama of Lake Bracciano.

The street looks more like a launch pad for a missile. You climb almost vertically until the boulders begin.

The first is of the police trying to dissuade us from continuing but is unsuccessful. We continue with determination and we reach the entrance to the dirt path where there are both the carabinieri and the Trevignano firefighters.

Here bargaining has less luck and we have to leave the car as best we can on a lay-by and walk down Via Campo delle Rose, which I had read about so many times.

We walk with the others faithful with the sun that doesn’t let go, trying to avoid the fuss from the cars of needy, powerful and perhaps recommended people who pass by anyway.

