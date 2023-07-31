“Love from family and friends is the best medicine,” Madonna writes. “I have been out of the hospital for a month and can reflect on the situation. As a mother, you can really immerse yourself in your children’s needs and seemingly give the endless.” “But,” she continues, “When it came down to it, my kids really stood up for me. I saw a side of them I had never seen before. That made all the difference. The same goes for the love and support of my friends.”
The singer spent a few days in intensive care at the end of June. She was then taken from the hospital in a private ambulance to her home in New York City, according to various media reports.
Due to the hospitalization, the singer had to postpone the American part of her world tour. Madonna’s concert series was scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. 84 concerts were planned in more than forty cities. New dates are being sought for the shows in North America. The Celebration Tour now kicks off October 14 in London. On December 1 and 2 she can be seen in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.
