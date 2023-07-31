“Love from family and friends is the best medicine,” Madonna writes. “I have been out of the hospital for a month and can reflect on the situation. As a mother, you can really immerse yourself in your children’s needs and seemingly give the endless.” “But,” she continues, “When it came down to it, my kids really stood up for me. I saw a side of them I had never seen before. That made all the difference. The same goes for the love and support of my friends.”