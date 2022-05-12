The American pop star gives in to the world of NFT, for a good cause

To the item Madonna corresponds: let us talk about it as well. The Lady Fat now he has an age and this is not only a fact, but a personal data. Despite everything he still wants to amaze us, even if his fans lately are no longer as adoring as they used to be and he does so by debuting in the world of Nft (non fungible tokens), with a work in collaboration with Beeple.

Let’s talk about three digital videos entitled “Mother of Creation”where the celeb from Like a Vergin it is portrayed in its version avatar, intent on bringing flora, fauna and technology to life. Above all, this work was carried out in collaboration with Mike Winkelmannwell-known digital artist catapulted into the Olympus of fame in the art world thanks to a Nft sold by Christie’s auction house for well 69 million dollars.

We specify: the proceeds from the sale are destined to the three non-profit organizations that support women and children, included Voices of Childrenwhich deals with war-affected people in Ukraine.

For its part Beeple he comments: “It’s an absolute honor. Usually I don’t collaborate and this will probably be the only one for a long, long time”. The Nft they are digital certificates that represent the ownership of a virtual object such as a work of art and use blockchain technology, which is the basis of many cryptocurrencies. In the last year, they have gained a lot of notoriety, thanks to adoption by celebrities and big companies. The works will be auctioned for three days (from tomorrow to Friday), on the online marketplace platform SuperRare.

No surprise, about the contents, we see the nude frontal image of the pop star’s avatar, who gives birth to various organisms from a hospital bed, a rusty vehicle and in the middle of a forest. The images were made with a scan in 3D of the body, then reworked by the singer and Beeple.

Mrs. Ciccone then combined each video with pieces of poetry, some composed by her and others by the mystic Rumi. Maddona replies to those who accuse her of having staged yet another provocation: “I never intended provocation as an end in itself. They represent hope. They represent technology”.

