Said “Celebration” shows will be rescheduled; singer was hospitalized in June because of a bacterial infection

Madonna spoke for the 1st time this Monday (10.July 2023) after being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection. The 64-year-old singer was hospitalized at the end of June in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has postponed the concerts scheduled for her world tour. “Celebration”, in celebration of his 40 years of career. The artist has already been discharged.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, healing words and encouragement. I felt your love. I am on the mend and am so grateful for all the blessings in my life.”said the singer in a text released on her social networks this Monday (10.jul).

The publication also says that the tour “Celebration”, which was scheduled to start on July 15, will receive new dates for shows in the United States and Europe. The tour in European countries should start in October this year, said the singer.

On Sunday (July 9), a source close to the singer told the newspaper The Sun that, during the time she was hospitalized, Madonna left strict rules on how to manage her legacy after her death.

The singer proved to be against the use of holograms and “artificial intelligence tricks” to hold presentations using his likeness even after his death. “Whitney Houston’s Hologram Tour Has Been Criticized And Madonna Refuses To Allow Money-Hungry Executives To Do The Same To Her”said the source to The Sun.

the tour “An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” started in 2021 and featured a virtual version of the singer, who died in 2012, singing on stage. Madonna would also have already established that her assets, valued at US $ 850 million, approximately R $ 4 billion, will be divided equally between her 6 children to avoid possible conflicts in the family.