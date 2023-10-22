Fans who went to watch Madonna (65) in the Antwerp Sportpaleis on Saturday evening had to exercise quite a bit of patience. The American started her first concert in Belgium with more than an hour delay. But the fans’ patience was ultimately rewarded: the Queen of Pop showed – partly thanks to a stunning choreography – that she is still worthy of her title. A second concert is planned in Belgium on Sunday. On December 1 and 2, Madonna will perform in the Amsterdam Ziggo Dome.

#Madonna #fans #waiting #hour #Antwerp #shows #Queen #Pop