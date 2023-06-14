Madonna joins a small group of artists who have scored hits on the most important American chart, the Billboard Hot 100, in no less than five different decades. Popular her collaboration with The Weeknd, she can now compete with Cher, the only other woman who is a member of that club.

Although the pop icon has mainly made the news in recent years with bizarre TikTok videos, false performances and boyfriends who are younger than her eldest daughter, she is back in the music field. And how: Billboard let me know that Populara song created for the acclaimed HBO series The idolcoming in at number 43 on June 17. With that, Madonna has had hits in the major American music charts in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s. She is next to Cher, who has entered the history books with hits between the years 60 and 00.

Madonna made her Billboard Hot 100 debut in 1983 with holiday and went on to score eighteen more hits in that decade, including Like a virgin and Like a prayer. She continued her success in the 90s with no less than 24 hits, think of Vogue and Frozen. In the noughties she reinvented herself with twelve hits like Music and Don’t tell me.



Over the past decade, the Queen of Pop was no longer the queen of the charts, but with Give me all your lovin' and Bitch I'm Madonna (both with Nicki Minaj) she managed to make it to the American charts twice. Next to with Popular can Madonna soon also with Vulgara new duet with Sam Smith, hit the Billboard chart.

The 64-year-old singer has appeared in the Dutch Top 40 with 55 songs, making her the most successful singer ever. Her last hit was in 2012, but with Popular and Vulgar – who were in the Tipparade last week – they are aiming for a comeback soon. If that happens, she will also have five decades of hits to her name in the Netherlands.

Illustrious company

Cher is therefore the only other woman who has fed the hit list (Billboard and Top 40) with fresh hits for five decades in a row. Several men belong to the illustrious company of the Billboard list: Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, Elvis Presley, Smokey Robinson, The Rolling Stones, Santana and Stevie Wonder.

In fact, Jackson and McCartney have been on the Hot 100 in seven different decades. This is partly due to songs that later re-entered the charts and their group success in the 1960s in The Jackson 5 (Jackson) and The Beatles (McCartney).

