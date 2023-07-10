The singer writes to fans on Instagram, and thanks them for the affection. Then the news that everyone was waiting for

Editorial board

Following hospitalization for a serious bacterial infection that took her in intensive care, Madonna she was discharged. And after her first public appearance in New York, she wrote a long letter to fans to thank them for the affection shown. In the post on social media she expressed gratitude for the “positive energy, prayers and words of encouragement” that have come to her. And she stated that she is on the road to recovery.

the letter — "Thank you for your positive energy" writes the pop star on Instagram. "For your prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery, and I'm incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." Next, her biggest fears: "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my babies" and finally the Celebration tours which was to celebrate his 40-year career. "My second thought is that I didn't want to disappoint anyone who bought my tour tickets. I also didn't want to abandon the people who have worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate letting people down."

Finally his health. “My priority now is my health and regaining strength. And I assure you that I will get back to you as soon as possible“. In fact, due to the hospitalization, the world tour could not start as planned on July 15th in Vancouver. “I could not be more grateful for your attention and support. With love M.”