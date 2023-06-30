Madonna’s health continues to cause concern among fans, hospitalized in recent days in intensive care. The singer is now back home after emergency hospitalization with a serious bacterial infection, but she’s still too sick to get out of bed in her New York apartment. According to sources close to the pop star cited by TMZ, Madonna would vomit continuously and would be severely debilitated.

At the moment, the world tour that was supposed to celebrate the artist’s 40-year career is in strong doubt, even if she would be willing to confirm the commitments. The 64-year-old was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious by her family and remained in intensive care for a few days. Madonna had been dealing with a fever for more than a month before her hospitalization, but she hid it because she “feared that if she sought medical attention, it could jeopardize the tour, for which she worked so hard.” in the last weeks”. The delay in treatment has thus worsened the infection.

Madonna already returned home on Thursday, but according to TMZ reports, “she has been vomiting uncontrollably since she was discharged from hospital and the infection is still ravaging her body”. “The past couple of days, no one really knew how she was going to turn out, and her family was preparing for the worst,” said a friend of the pop star. The first concert of the tour is scheduled for July 15, but at this point it is likely to slip, to give the singer a rest.