New York – Last Saturday Madonna was found unconscious in her hotel room and rushed to New York City hostswhere he would still be in the intensive care unit. It is the Page Six magazine that has exclusively revealed what for four days was news kept absolutely secret within the walls of the hospital. “We have learned that the Material Girl singer, 64, she was intubated for at least one night, but is now alert and recovering thanks to the care of the doctors”. Next to her there would be the children and many close friends of what has been the “extended” family of the most famous and iconic pop star on the planet for years.

Because of this illness and hospitalization world tour dates were immediately questioned. From the first rumors of many American websites, the star would have been hospitalized in intensive care for a “serious bacterial infection”. The magazine writes it variety who does not forget to inform about health conditions minute by minute. The Italian-American pop star would be in a “full recovery” phase, as announced by her manager Guy Oseary. “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to several days in intensive care,” Oseary wrote on her Instagram profile. “Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. But right now we will have to suspend all commitments, including the tour». He added: “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new tour start date and rescheduled shows.”

Based on the original schedule, the tour that the singer, actress and entertainment superstar headlined “Celebration” to celebrate 40 years of careershould touch forty-three cities around the world (eleven in Europe) and should have lasted until the beginning of 2024. The departure date had already been set for next July 15 from Vancouver and in our country we would have seen it on Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 November at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago.

What will happen now, even if the health conditions are improving, it is not possible to predict. Surely the doctors will prescribe a period of rest to the singer and being July 15 one step away, it is difficult to imagine that the tour can start on the fixed date. This means that considering all the slippages of dates, the Italian dates could also be in the future. All that remains is to hope that this chapter will be resolved soon and in the best possible way for the pop star. The “Celebration Tour” can wait for now. And so do we.