Madonna has reappeared this week on social networks and yesterday she thanked her family and friends for their support after spending weeks in the intensive care unit (ICU). “The love of family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect ”, were his first statements after leaving the hospital.

A month ago, before starting the concerts of ‘The Celebration Tour‘, had to suspend his presentations after being found unconscious in his residence in New York. The singer entered the ICU due to a “bacterial infection” and she would have been intubated. According to the British press, Madonna collapsed because I had worked several hours a day on his new album. One of the collaborations would be with Katy Perry. “She has admired Katy for a long time and they have worked together before, but they never managed to post anything. Madonna has been working around the clock to make sure that both her music and her world tour are second to none,’ she reported.

After celebrating the 40th anniversary of their first album by dancing Lucky Star, yesterday he used his Instagram account to post photos with his son David Banda, whom he adopted in Malawi, and with his eldest daughter, Lourdes. “At the moment of truth, my children really were with me. That made the difference. I saw a side of them that I had never seen. As a mother, you can get caught up in your children’s needs and seemingly endless generosity.”

reappears. The queen of pop with her eldest daughter, Lourdes. Photo: diffusion

In one of the images on Instagram, he posed with a photo of the artist Keith Haring framed. It is a gift from Guy Oseary, who has been his manager. “I cried when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how lucky I am to have met those people and many others who have left. Thanks to all my angels for protecting me and letting me stay to finish my job.”

In her publication, the queen of pop thanked “also the love and support of my friends.” As soon as she posted her letter on her Instagram, actresses like Rosanna Arquette, Julia Garner, Asia Argento and Sharon Stone responded to her first statements.

“I love you. happy that you are safe and may you have the love and support of your beautiful children. Yes, you have a lot more work to do here,” he wrote. archette from Pulp Fiction and known as one of the actresses who took Harvey Weinstein to court.

For her part, Sharon Stone wrote about how alarming she was to learn of her state of health. She “she was so worried”. Argento added: “How grateful I am to see you looking healthy, serene and surrounded by love.”

Madonna is about to turn 65. So far it is not known if he will return to the studio to continue recording his album or if he will reschedule his world tour.

