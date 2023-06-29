He spent a few days in a Madonna intensive care unit, following a serious bacterial infection. For this reason, the great pop star had to postpone her world tour. Variety reports it, underlining however that the health of Madonna, 64, is improving and that a full recovery is expected. The Celebration tour was scheduled to kick off July 15 from Vancouver.

On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to several days in intensive care,” her manager wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. But right now we will have to suspend all commitments, including the tour ”. And again: “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows”.

On June 24, the pop star was found unconscious and transported to hospital, where she was intubated. A few days earlier she had posted a photo of the rehearsals for the start of the tour with the caption “The calm before the storm”. “I’m thrilled to be able to explore as many songs as possible in the hopes that I can give my fans the show they expect,” Madonna said when announcing Celebration, a tour that was meant to be a great homage to her extraordinary career.