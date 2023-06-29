Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

The “Queen of Pop” was found unconscious on Saturday June 24, 2023 and taken to a hospital. © Van Tine/imago/archive image

The “Queen of Pop”, Madonna, had to be taken to the emergency room. 64-year-old Madonna was found unconscious in her apartment.

NEW YORK – Pop star Madonna was found unconscious in her New York apartment on Saturday, June 24. She was immediately taken to the emergency room, the website reports pagesix.com.

Pop star Madonna had to be taken to the emergency room

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, said of the Queen of Pop’s hospitalization: “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a severe bacterial infection that required her to spend several days in intensive care.” Madonna was intubated at the New York hospital, but the tubes have since been removed. As her manager continues to write on Instagram, she is on the mend.

Guy Oseary has news for Madonna’s fans: “Madonna is believed to be making a full recovery.” The incident has seen Madonna’s upcoming tour postponed.

If the pop star feels better in the coming days or weeks, “a new tour start and the other dates of the tour” should be announced. The report of pagesix.com According to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon should not leave her side. The “Queen of Pop” herself has not yet commented.