New York – Madonna was released from the hospital where she had been hospitalized for a “severe bacterial infection” and has now been transported at home in New York. This was reported by ‘Cnn’ which quotes a source close to the pop star explaining that “he feels better”.

On Instagram Wednesday, Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary shared a post explaining that the 64-year-old singer had “developed a serious bacterial infection” and that she had been hospitalized for several days in intensive care since last Saturday.

Madonna was scheduled to start her seven-month Celebration Tour in the next few weeks in 45 cities around the world but had to postpone it. It was supposed to be her 12th tour.