Madonna fans can breathe easy. The queen of pop is already at home. Less than a day after learning that the 64-year-old New York singer was admitted to a New York hospital due to a bacterium, as reported by the chain CNN and the magazine People citing a source close to the artist. At the moment neither she nor her representation agency have spoken. Nothing is known about the fate of her impending world tour, which kicked off on July 15 in Canada.

It was early in the afternoon on Wednesday in the US (already at night in Spain) when it was learned that Madonna had been hospitalized since Saturday. The news was reported by the media page sixand it was quickly confirmed by his agent, Guy Oseary, in a brief statement made through his Instagram profile. “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that has led her to spend several days in the intensive care unit,” read the note made public by her manager. “Her health is improving, although she is still under medical treatment. She is expected to make a full recovery. At the moment, we need to put all her commitments on hold, which includes her tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new date for the start of the tour and for any concerts that are rescheduled.”

According to page six, Madonna was intubated, but the breathing tube had already been removed. In addition, she had also been visited by her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Madonna was preparing these days for one of the most exciting moments of her career: the start of her tour The Celebration Tour, in which he celebrated, as his name indicates, his 40 years on stage. “I’m excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” the singer said when she unveiled her ambitious global tour in January. The show went through more than 35 cities in more than 80 concerts. His start was imminent: on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. From there he would leave for cities in the United States such as Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas… and then go through a dozen European cities in the fall. For Spanish fans, the most anticipated date was the one in Barcelona, ​​which generated such expectation that, although there was only one concert scheduled, there were finally two, on November 1 and 2. These, with all the tickets sold out, were going to be the singer’s first recitals in Spain after eight years. Initially, the European tour ended in Amsterdam in December, but two more London dates were added as a climax. Finally, the singer would return to America, with another dozen dates in the US and to culminate The Celebration Tour with four concerts in Mexico City at the end of January.

Once Madonna and her health are progressing satisfactorily, it will be time to find out how she will reorganize her schedule. At the moment, it is unknown if the tour will be permanently on hiatus, if she will suspend the first concerts or move the dates, if they will all change… her company has not disclosed anything about her intentions. In its Web pageAt the moment, there are no changes either. She, for the moment, has not communicated anything either about the tour or about her health on her social media profiles; On Instagramwhere it has close to 20 million users, is very active.

Madonna is the woman who has earned the most money in music history thanks to her always-awaited and eye-catching world tours. The first was in 1985 and since then she has done a total of 11 with some 700 concerts all over the planet, which has brought her more than 1,000 million dollars in sales, according to data from the Ticketmaster platform.

