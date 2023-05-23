For some weeks in some broadcasts the story of Gisellathe seer of Trevignano. The woman is often a guest on Barbara D’Urso or Federica Panicucci’s broadcasts, telling of her testimony of faith.

Gisella’s story has intrigued a lot and the people are divided into those who believe in the power of faith and those who do not believe in the alleged divine gestures. Just last May 18th Gisellain connection with Barbara D’Urso showed a statuette of the Madonna that started to ooze an oily and odorless substance. However, this phenomenon would not have occurred only with the statue of the woman, but there would be at least four other statuettes, purchased in the same place, which present the same incredible events.

Source: web

These statues were also talked about in Morning 5 where an envoy of Federica Panicucci he showed another statue which, according to him, would ooze but then stop if placed in the sun.

Just as the matter was being discussed, the envoy’s hands, which held the statuette of the Madonna, would have started to get wet with a oily, thick and odorless substance. As the cameraman tried to focus everything, the man said: “I dry it with paper towels and it gets wet again.”

In the studio he was present however also Magagnini, a sculptor who tried to give a scientific explanation to the event. Magagnini spoke of a possible reaction of the material of which the statue is made, which melts in the heat.

“Trevignano is a particular city in which there is a tropical microclimate and even bananas are born there”. In my opinion it is not a very mystical phenomenon, because it can also occur in restorations” – his version of events. So everything would be attributable to particular climatic conditions.