The Tar ordered the dismantling of the area. But there are those who are ready to appeal the sentence.

The story of the Our Lady of Trevignano and the alleged seer Gisella Cardia has held the ground in recent weeks. Today the spotlights on this story that has been talked about a lot have faded a bit.

Gisella is an alleged seer who claims to see the Madonna every 3rd of the month on a hill overlooking Lake Bracciano. But there are testimonies that dismantle the miraculous apparitions.

Gisella has created a real association with the construction of a real sanctuary in the mountains with a statue, gazebo and benches. Louis Avella was among the first to denounce the seer: “Gisella Cardia is the devil, I gave her 123,000 euros. Multiplication of dumplings? Never seen. We ate with them, we traveled, we prayed. I was in a difficult moment, now I feel hurt. The messages she reads are evil. If everything turns out to be false, I’ll ask for it back.” – he said.

Despite all the criticisms there are still many people who believe the words of Gisella and defend it. Today, however, the turning point could come in this case. The tar accepted the appeal presented by the Municipality of Trevignano and ordered the dismantling of the entire area occupied by Gisella because it was illegal and set up on land for agricultural use.

So all artifacts will be removed immediately. The City has the ruling to appeal. On the other hand, however, there is a large group of faithful to the alleged seer who say they are ready to appeal against this decision to prevent the destruction of what was created by the association.

We will see if it will be presented and if the Tar will accept the appeal. In the event of a negative outcome, the word will probably be put to an end to this matter even if there are many people who request the money back.