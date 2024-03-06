He never hid the fact that he had a bad time and during the concerts of Celebration tour which he is taking around the world (first in Europe, then in America), he has often spoken about the infection that risked interrupting his artistic career and his life. But the other evening in Los Angeles the story became more detailed, perhaps because the American pop star's twelfth tour is coming to a successful end (the last date is April 26th in Mexico City) and the superstition has subsided. . “This show every night isn't that hard for me physically,” she said. “It's hard for me emotionally because I'm really telling you the story of my life. I have my heart on my sleeve. I have fallen from many horses and broken many bones… but nothing can stop me.”

And so she remembered the dramatic hospitalization, when she was found unconscious in the bathroom, having fallen to the floor. Then the days of pharmacological coma and her great fear, before her recovery, slow but faced with the usual tenacity, her trademark. «When I woke up I said no, I'm pretty sure it was God telling me Do you want to come with me?», she confided to the public.

Madonna live in Milan: “I arrived in New York with 35 dollars and a dream: and I never went home again” Luca Dondoni November 23, 2023



The singer then thanked a doctor in the audience who treated her and followed her even after her resignation. All she said was, “Go outside in the sun, but it was difficult for me to walk to the courtyard and sit in the sun. It was strange not having control, that was my lesson… letting go.”