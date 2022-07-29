Nine years ago a clothing label went viral. It advertised a Jacobs by Marc Jacobs garment for Marc by Marc Jacobs in collaboration with Mark Jacobs. The photo of it became a meme that perfectly reflected the importance of the self in the age of the selfie. The viewer may biopic of Madonna have a similar feeling when viewing the credits of the film. The interpreter of Like a Virgin, 63, has written a script about her life and is now running as a possible director. The Madonna story written by Madonna and directed by Madonna. The reasons for leading the project on so many fronts are to prevent others from doing it and not portraying it well. She like that she has secured it in a magazine interview Variety: ”Embarking on this movie was a pre-emptive strike, because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said: ‘No one is going to tell my story, only me’.

With these words it is not clear if the versatile artist will sit in the director’s chair, something that she has already hinted at in the past, but it does seem to make it clear that she will have an important role in the development of the project. At the moment, Madonna signs the script, which she began to write together with Diablo Cody (Oscar-winning screenwriter for June) and finished polishing with Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary, The Girl on the Train). But the writing process seems to be taking longer than it should, something Madonna also refers to in the interview: “I have a very long script that I find it very difficult to shorten. I have been shelling it out, but it is like amputating parts of my body”.

It is not the first time that the queen of pop has spoken about the process of creating her film and how she has decided to get involved to guarantee a feminine and feminist vision of her story. During an interview in tonight show with Jimmy Fallon last September, Madonna explained that she got involved in creating the script to stop other candidates. “The reason I do it is because a lot of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” she said with a disapproving sneer. “Universal Pictures sent me one of their scripts because they wanted my blessing. I read it, and it was the most appalling, superficial garbage I’ve ever seen. I kept thinking, why would these people make a movie about my life? There is nothing true in the script. The guy who’s doing it doesn’t understand women, or appreciate them, or respect them,” she stated.

The autobiographical genre is very common in literature, but not so much in the cinema, where the few examples are found more in the documentary genre and not so much in a great production like the one Madonna intends to make. There are directors who are inspired by their childhood to tell stories (It was the hand of Godby Sorrentino, is the most recent and successful example) and celebrities who are involved in the production of their biographical films (the Williams sisters were executive producers on The Williams Method and Elton John was in Rocketman). But there are few cases of people who have written and directed their own history, something even more difficult when it has been developed in front of the whole world.

Madonna has tightly controlled the narrative of her career for 40 years, something that has brought her stratospheric success in the world of music. The singer of hits like fashion, express yourself, Music, hang-up either The beautiful island he has sold more than 335 million albums and singles since 1983. The way of telling, expressing himself and selling himself has been of paramount importance in this career, with radical transformations to adapt to the new times. However, in the cinema he has had an irregular career.

Her brother Christopher Ciccone assured in 2008 that the problem was the diva’s excessive control when arriving at the filming set. “When she relinquishes that control and lets other people take over, she gets better results, like with avoid. Her bad choice and her excessive control have caused her career as an actress to be what it is” she stated in her biography, Living with my sister Madonnain which it did not leave her exactly well.

Madonna will write and direct her biopic, but what does seem clear that he will not star in it. The process of casting still open. At first the names of the actress Julia Garner and the singer Sky Ferreira sounded, but in recent months the idea that it is the interpreter Florence Pugh has gained strength. “She is, she is definitely on the list,” Madonna said of the singer. midsummer in a meeting with the media last September. It was at that moment when the singer explained that the process of creating the script was being “complicated but therapeutic”. And large.