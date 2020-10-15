The American magazine Forbes has published a list of the 100 richest self-made entrepreneurs in the United States. Among them were pop singers Madonna and Rihanna.

Diana Hendrix, co-founder of ABC Supply, a company that manufactures and sells roofing materials, is # 1 for the third consecutive year. The publication estimated her fortune at $ 8 billion.

Rihanna was on the 33rd line. The singer’s earnings for the year amounted to $ 600 million through sales of cosmetics and underwear of her own brands. In addition, the charitable foundation, which the performer founded, raised $ 22.5 million to fight the coronavirus infection. Madonna took 40th place, earning $ 550 million in a year.

The list also includes singers Celine Dion (51st, $ 455 million), Beyoncé (55th, $ 420 million) and Barbra Streisand (56th, $ 400 million).

In 2019, singer Rihanna became the richest woman in the world of music according to Forbes magazine. The publication estimated the state of the artist at $ 600 million. She was ahead of Madonna, whose fortune was $ 30 million less, as well as Celine Dion (had a fortune of $ 450 million) and Beyoncé ($ 400 million).