Madonna’s celebrations for her 40 years as a global artist, which were to take her on tour halfway around the world, are currently on hold. The 64-year-old New York singer is admitted to a New York hospital. This has been confirmed by her agent, Guy Oseary, in a statement through her Instagram profile. He has done it after the middle page sixalways eager for speed and news, has made Madonna’s admission known and affirms that the diva of the song has come to be intubated, an extreme that Oseary does not assure.

In his brief statement, made through his Instagram profile, Oseary explains: “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that has led her to spend several days in the intensive care unit,” she explains, although without disclosing whether she was actually intubated or if she has already left the hospital. the ICU. “Her health is improving, although she is still under medical treatment. She is expected to make a full recovery. At the moment we need to put all her commitments on hold, which includes her tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new date for the start of the tour and for any concerts that are rescheduled.”

More information

According to page six, which is usually handled by reliable sources – especially in New York City – the singer had her ventilation tube removed Tuesday night, and is “conscious and recovering.” According to PeopleIn addition, he has already left the ICU. Her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, would have already come to visit her.

Last January, Madonna announced that she would celebrate her four decades in the world of music with a great world tour, which she called The Celebration Tour, the celebration tour. It started on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and from there it would go to Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas… Then it would go through 11 cities in Europe in Autumn —among them Barcelona , where he has two dates for November 1 and 2—, to end in London in December (in two dates added after the success of the call) and then return to the US for another 13 dates and culminate with four concerts in the City of Mexico at the end of January. “I’m excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” said the one known as Queen of pop when he launched his tour a few months ago.

