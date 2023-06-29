The queen of pop was forced to suspend her world tour ‘Celebration’ after suffering an illness that has not been confirmed by her representative, but which has caused the musical star to spend several days in hospital.

Madonna has postponed her ‘Celebration’ tour because the singer is suffering from a “serious bacterial infection” that has forced her to spend several days in an intensive care unit (ICU), her representative Guy Oseary reported on Wednesday.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that led to her being in ICU for several days. Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care. She is expected to make a full recovery,” Oseary said in a statement released. on his Instagram account.

The artist was scheduled to start her tour on July 15 in Vancouver (Canada).

“Right now he needs a break in all his commitments – his representative continued -, which includes the tour.”

“We will share more details as soon as we have them, including a new tour start date and new concert dates,” Oseary said.

‘Celebration’ is conceived as one of the most ambitious tours of the 64-year-old New York singer, with more than 80 concerts throughout North America and Europe.

In principle, Madonna had planned to give two concerts in Barcelona next November and four concerts in Mexico City in January 2024, but with the postponement announced today it is unknown if these dates will be maintained.

In the show, he intends to review his career from his first album, ‘Madonna’, from 1983, to the most recent ‘Madame X’, from 2019.

In his show, he will pay tribute to New York, the city where it all began, and will vindicate the rights of trans people, with a date in Nashville (Tennessee, USA), a state that on March 3 approved a law that prohibits drag queen shows.

On January 17, Madonna announced the ‘Celebration’ tour with a video in which she winked at her film “Truth or dare” (1991), in which the singer appeared presiding over a table with friends like actor Jack Black, the singer Lil Wayne or the comedian Amy Schumer, who challenged her to embark on a tour of her hits.

with EFE