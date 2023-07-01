The singer has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in the United States prior to the start of her tour “The celebration tour”, scheduled for July 15. Her manager, Guy Oseary, reported via Twitter that the American artist is recovering, but her condition is still delicate. The businessman added that the tour of the interpreter of “Vogue” would be cancelled.

Madonna had agreed a new tour that would start in Spain. Photo: People

What happened to Madonna and what is her current state of health?

The representative of Madonna 64-year-old Guy Oseary used his social networks to communicate the fateful news. “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that led her to stay in ICU for several days.he wrote at the beginning.

However, it also specifies that you will need to be hospitalized several more days due to his state of health. Despite this, Oseary assured that a full recovery is expected from the ‘Queen of Pop’.

Madonna had to be intubated in order to control the infection. Photo: Instagram/Guy Oseary

“His health is improving, however he remains under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Indian.

Is Madonna’s tour canceled or just suspended?

The concern of the fans of Madonna was noticed and, in addition to wishing their favorite artist a speedy recovery, they wondered about the future of their tour “The celebration tour”, which had as its initial destination the city of Barcelona in Spain. Given this, the agent of the multiple Grammy award winner responded.

“At this time we will have to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including the new tour date and the rescheduling of the shows,” ended.

This is how Madonna’s team ensures that the concerts will be suspendedbut not cancelled, so Madonna fans can be relieved to see her on stage once again.

What disease does Madonna have for which she was hospitalized?

Madonna caused fear and concern to his followers and public figures in the music industry. And it is that the interpreter of “La isla bonita” suffered an unfortunate bacterial infection which caused him a brief state of unconsciousness. The artist had to be hospitalized and derived to the Intensive care unit from the nearest hospital. So far it is not known which area of ​​the body was affected.

