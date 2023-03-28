Madonna has not felt good about the new legislation approved in the state of Tennessee, USA, on March 3, which will restrict the performances of drag queen. It is the first state —but not the first to try— in the country to pass a law restricting the development of these shows in public spaces and in places where they can be seen by minors; In addition, Tennessee has passed a rule limiting minors’ access to gender change therapies. In protest of these legislative changes, Madonna has decided to add one more date to her tour The Celebration Tour in Nashville, the state capital, to raise funds for organizations that defend the rights of trans people. The artist will donate a part of the collection, but she has not specified the percentage or to which specific associations she will allocate it.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ community is not only unacceptable and inhumane, but it is creating an unsafe environment and making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially black trans women,” the singer wrote. Like a Virgin in your account instagramwith almost 19 million followers.

The artist called this new law “pathetic” and “unfounded” —which will enter into force on July 1— and assured that she will dedicate her presentation in the city of Nashville, on December 22, to celebrating “the beauty of community queer”. In it Show will perform alongside Christopher Caldwell, known as Bob the Drag Queen and winner of the eighth season of the television show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The new tennessee law defines the numbers drag queen as “cabaret for adults”, and equates them to the performances of strippers and dancers of topless, and extends to these shows the same regulations that prohibit their performance in public spaces or in the presence of adolescents. The first time this law, approved by the Republican governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, is violated, it will be considered a misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to 2,500 dollars (just over 2,300 euros) or imprisonment for one year. A second violation would be considered a crime, with more serious penalties, so much so that it could mean six years in prison.

The Tennessee case is just one example among many; In the last year, the US has presented more than 32 bills that want to limit these types of performances. In Texas they are considering laws that propose fines of up to $10,000 when these actions take place in public spaces or in the presence of minors.

The focus of the debate for the very conservative Republicans is that, always according to their version, these shows can influence minors. “The shows with drag queen they are sexually explicit and expose children to issues of sexuality and identity that should be reserved for adults,” Republican Senator Bryan Hughes said in a statement. local medium.

Madonna has not been the only one in the artistic community to defend the rights of trans people and of the drag queen. The Love Rising concert, which took place last Monday in Nashville, a community marked by diverse music and artistic representations, featured big names in country like Sheryl Crow, Marren Morris and Jason Isbell along with several drag queen and artists from the LGBTQ+ community. In this great musical event, with such success that it was repeated on Tuesday, the aim was to give a voice to the different groups and criticize this new and controversial law, as well as encourage the population to exercise their right to vote.

A portion of the proceeds from Madonna’s concert in Nashville in December will go to organizations that defend the rights of the people transaccording to the specialized magazine rolling stones. Tickets for the show will be available from Friday, March 31. In addition to the new date in the music capital countrythe author of Material Girl added another seven in various US cities: Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palm Springs, Sacramento, Phoenix, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

He Celebration World Tour promises to immerse the public in an artistic journey through the singer’s career since her first album, Madonnafrom 1983, to the most recent Madame X, from 2019, including a tribute to New York, the city where his career began. The first date is next July 15 at the Rogers Stadium in Vancouver (Canada), from where it will depart for other large-capacity venues in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, as well as in London, Paris or Barcelona, in almost a hundred concerts for which he has already sold more than 600,000 tickets.