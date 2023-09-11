













According to the schedule, this film will have its premiere in the winter of 2024. In addition to a poster, a trailer is available that allows you to appreciate a little of what the next installment of the story will offer.

The official name of this film in English is Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Risingand is the direct sequel to the previous one, Rebellion. In charge of directing this production is Yukihiro Miyamoto.

Miyamoto worked on the original television anime as well as the spin-off or derivative Magic Record and other anime. But he’s not the only team member returning to work. Magica Quartet is also participating.

Fountain: Shaft.

Magica Quartet is the group of creatives who conceived Puella Magi Madoka Magica. So everything that happens in this new film, as well as Rebellionis part of the main canon.

Akiyuki Simbo is once again involved in the main direction, as well as character designer Ume Aoki and screenwriter Gen Urobuchi.

This promising film also has the talents of composer Yuki Kajiura and animator Junichirō Taniguchi.

Regarding the cast of voice actresses, all the main ones are back in Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising. In this way the following participate again:

Aoi Yūki as Madoka Kaname

Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi

Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe

Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki

Ai Nonaka as Kyōko Sakura

Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe

Emiri Katō as Kyubey

Fountain: Shaft.

It is necessary to wait for details to appear about the Western release of this new film. But it is sure to come out of Japan, since this franchise is very popular in several countries around the world.

Apart from Puella Magi Madoka Magica We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

