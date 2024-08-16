Madoka Magica -Walpurgisnacht: Rising is the sequel film that we have been waiting for for quite some time and although it was scheduled for December 2024, it has now been announced that there will be a major change of plans that, it should be noted, will not make fans happy. However, we are left to remember what kind of production is behind this magical girl anime.

Madoka Magica -Walpurgisnacht: Rising is scheduled for release in December 2025.

The entire cast and production team returns to present us with a complete work of art. Remember that anime is full of fantastical elements, but also an interesting darkness.

The production staff is as follows:

Director: Yukihiro Miyamoto (Arakawa Under the Bridge).

Original creators: Magica Quartet

Chief Director Akiyuki Simbo

Screenwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus

Original character designer Ume Aoki

Animation character designer Junichirō Taniguchi

Composer Yuki Kajiura

Alternative Space Designer Gekidan Inu Curry

The animation studio is once again SHAFT.

The voice cast that could not be missed returns as follows:

Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname

Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi

Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe

Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki

Ai Nonaka as Kyōko Sakura

Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe

Emiri Katō as Kyubey

We’ll have to wait to hear from our favorite magical warriors again.

Source: Pokelabo

We recommend: These are the five magical girl anime you can’t miss

How many seasons does Madoka Magica have?

The first season of the anime consists of twelve episodes and premiered in 2011. Three compilation films were released after that:

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings (October 2012).

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal (October 2012).

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion (October 2013).

An anime adaptation of the video game was released in 2020. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story for cell phones. A second season arrived in 2021 and a third in 2022.

The video game was released in 2017, an English version was released in 2019. However, the English version is no longer available in

A new video game release, titled Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magic Exedra It is expected to arrive in 2024.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.