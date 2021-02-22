Jorge Sampaoli made the news in Brazil again, but not because of his successes on the field of play or because of some sporting achievement. The former coach of the Argentine National Team had controversial gestures and was seen to be beside himself in the match between Sport Recife and Atlético Mineiro, for the penultimate date of Brasileirao.

The team that has just added Nacho Fernández and who currently manages the native of Casilda was winning the match 2-1, when about the end of the game there was a penalty for Recife, which Thiago Neves would convert into a goal by tying the game.

But before the execution of the experienced southpaw, Sampaoli entered the field of play and, dominated by fury, rebuked the match referee. Not even his players could stop him. “Fucking thief“, he managed to say to the referee amidst a bunch of shouts and insults. Of course he was expelled and faced the locker room.

Jorge Sampaoli rebukes the referee, taken out. Photo Capture TV

But that is not all. As he left the field of play, he took it out on the fourth official: “They have to be ashamed. It is a shame. What the fuck are you looking at me, you shit?“, he was heard saying between shouts, threats and excessive gestures.

The DT finished watching the game hanging from the fence, as if he were just another fan. And his scene – similar to that experienced with Sime Vrsaljko in the 0-3 between Argentina and Croatia in the World Cup in Russia – was an anecdote to forget that his team knew how to counter: Mineiro ended up winning the game with an agonizing goal over him. final.

The Gallic started up on the scoreboard with Jair’s goal, then Dalberto equaled for Sport Recife. Those from Sampaoli took the lead again with a goal from Rafael Thyere against and then the penalty would come from Thiago Neves.

The game went 2-2 and Sampaoli watched from the outside, but when 53 minutes of the second half were played, Marrony gave the visitor the agonizing victory and the throats exploded with happiness. In this way, he won 3-2 and was third in the league with 65 units, six behind the leader, Flamengo.

Beyond that, what has been done up to here by Sampaoli is not to the liking of the fans of Belo Horizonte, who in the week they went to training to insult him and sing against him.

The last date of the Brasileirao faces Mineiro against Palmeiras, but everything seems to indicate that this was the farewell of the Argentine in Brazilian soil. On the one hand, the DT will be suspended and will not be able to be on Thursday in the substitute bench. But also, from the French press it emerged that Sampaoli has everything arranged to take over at Olympique de Marseille and thus face his second experience in Europe (before he directed Sevilla of Spain).

