Madness: Real Madrid fans leave early and do not see the comeback

Real Madrid fans.
The fans fought to try to see the auction of the match in the Champions League.
May 05, 2022, 12:27 PM
Not to believe Real Madrid fans who were already leaving the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, when their team lost to Manchester CityThey begged to be let back in when the comeback came.
The first leg of the semifinal was about to end when many fans of the merengue club began to leave the stadium.
They did not believe in Madrid
Already outside the Bernabéu, the fans heard the hubbub when Rodrygo tied the game, and a minute later when he scored the second that forced extra time.
They tried by all means to return, but the authorities prevented it, because by protocol that fan who leaves the stadium cannot re-enter.
There were complaints, claims, shouts and pleasbut nothing they could do. Many had to stick to a radio to hear the epic classification to the final.
This was demonstrated in a video broadcast on social networks.
