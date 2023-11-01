Bari, tourist is kicked and punched by a group of kids | VIDEO

Halloween night turns into madness in Bari where a group of kids kicked and punched a young man, perhaps a tourist, in Piazza del Ferrarese, right in the center of the city.

The attack was filmed by some cell phones with the video quickly making the rounds in Whatsapp chats and on social media.

“I’ll kill you” shouts one of the protagonists of the film who first chases a boy and then hits him with kicks and punches, making him fall to the ground. Around him at least four minors who amusedly watch the scene, with two of them also contributing to the beating.

“Leave him” shouts someone witnessing the scene in the distance, while other people intervene to break up the fight. According to what has been reconstructed on the web, the victim could be a tourist: however, the causes that led to the attack are unknown.