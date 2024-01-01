CYCLOCROSS

The world champion, the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel, made a very bad gesture during the last lap of the cyclocross World Cup race in Hulst, the Netherlands. When he was out of reach for his opponents, Raymond Poulidor's nephew blatantly spat at a spectator, presumably a Belgian fan, who was booing him. After the race Van der Poel explained his crazy gesture like this: “I got tired of being booed from start to finish. The first insults already came during the warm-up and in that stretch, in particular, every time I passed I was caught aim. Enough is enough.” Var der Poel, world champion in 2023 in cross and road, has so far dominated on mud: he has won all 7 races held in his winter season, including the one in Hulst.



