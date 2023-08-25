The Serbian was the negative protagonist in the victory of Al Hilal: direct red after a prolonged clash with an opponent. the Frenchman opens up in Al-Ittihad’s 4-0 away win, the former AC Milan give him success in recovery

Francesco Albanese

Winning debuts, found goals and confirmations. It was an evening of firsts that took place on the third day of the Saudi Pro League. It takes Alexander Mitrovic 42 minutes to present himself to the people of Al Hilal with the goal that paves the way for the resounding victory against Al Raed, even if tarnished by the direct expulsion of Milinkovic-Savic in the 77th minute. First time also for Bono, on his debut between the posts in which he looks good. In Al Ittihad Karim Benzema beats a blow, who after the goals in the cup also unlocks himself in the league with the paw that opens the dance to the yellow and blacks’ third consecutive success. Al Ahli, waiting for Gabri Veiga, wins in the photo finish thanks to Franck Kessiè, in the match in which Demiral makes his debut in defense. The others: Al Wehda drops the trio at home on the Al Tai field thanks to goals from Fajr – from a penalty -, Al Muwallad and the former Udinese player Ighalo (left foot into the top corner). Second consecutive success for Georgios Donis’ boys, at six points and who are now trying to cling to the big group. The run of Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq stopped, and they didn’t go beyond the 1-1 draw at home against Al Khaleej Saihat. See also Sampdoria, Giovinco flying to Genoa. Medical examinations on Tuesday 8 February

Al Raed 0-4 Al Hilal — Al Hilal wins again after the bitter draw in the last match against Al Fayha. And he does it by dominating far and wide. Bono exalts himself with a couple of flashes, keeping a clean sheet on his debut. It could only go better for Mitrovic, who proves to be an area killer: he headbutted him in the 42nd minute at the invitation of Ruben Neves to uncork the match. Al Raed is not dangerous and Al Hilal grinds the game, finding the double in the 56th minute with Al Dawsari from a penalty. The Arab full-back is unplayable and comes back in the 70th minute, before Al Hamdan’s definitive poker in the final. The key episode takes place in the 77th minute, when Milinkovic-Savic loses his head by getting sent off for a reaction after a spat with Oumar Gonzalez, who was also sent off on the same occasion. Al-Hilal climbs to 7 points and secures third place, waiting for Neymar (return in mid-September) and Koulibaly. See also Millionaires-National: the very final that history owed (Meluk Le Cuenta)

Al Ahli 1-0 Al Akhdood — Very complicated match for Al Ahli, who despite finding Firmino from the 1st minute struggle to break through the Al Akhdood wall. In the end it was a winning entry by Franck Kessie in the 96th minute that gave the Jeddah team three vital points in terms of standings. A strong and precise header from the former Milan that projects his team into first place with 9 points, on a par with Al Ittihad. Good indications from Merih Demiral, making her debut with the new jersey paired with Roger Ibanez.

Al Riyadh 0-4 Al Ittihad: — The yellow and blacks take no prisoners and prove once again that they are the reigning champions. The news is Karim Benzema’s opening goal after 17 minutes, the first in the league after those scored in the cup. Dry right foot at the crossroads that leaves the opposing goalkeeper stone. From there the scene takes it Abderazak Hamdallah, the “random striker” of Al Ittihad who scored twice in half an hour between the first and second half. To underline the splendid bicycle kick with which he scored the third goal in the 55th minute of the second half, demonstrating that he is the man of the moment in Al Ittihad (4 goals in the top 3). Kantè and Fabinho are exalted in the midfield, as well as the usual Coronado, author of countless quality plays. Al Riyadh never knocks on the door, on the contrary, they miss the only chance to score from a penalty with Al Abbas. And for the gialloneri it becomes ordinary administration. Al Jaman was always decisive in the Cesarini area: he sealed the 4-0 with 90 minutes forwarded. 9 points and increasingly consolidated summit for Benzema and his companions. See also Musetti, the "old" master and the one written on the camera