In a month, or rather less, we will know if Bologna was fatal to Inter; certainly Mihajlovic’s team – which continues to lead and motivate its players from afar – has potentially returned the Scudetto in the hands of Milan. Four days after the conclusion of Serie A (and finally they are the same for everyone), the Rossoneri are once again masters of their destiny, and therefore of the championship: if Pioli wins at least three games, drawing the fourth, he will be champion of Italy.