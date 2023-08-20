Sunday, August 20, 2023, 12:55 p.m.



Some 300 people fill the Yecla municipal auditorium this Sunday to live the final of the women’s soccer World Cup, in which Eva Navarro from Yecla is participating.

Among the residents of Yecla gathered in the auditorium is the mother and friends of Eva Navarro. The nerves and tension among the public are palpable before an even match.

The atmosphere turned celebratory during the first half, which ended with a 1-0 win for Spain.