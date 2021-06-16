The Premier League goes crazy over Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker has caught the attention of some of the UK’s top clubs, who follow him closely with the intention of trying to sign him this summer. The first English team to show their interest in the Scandinavian striker of Real Sociedad was Arsenal. Then it was Chelsea, his great rival in London. And the last to join the list of clubs interested in Isak has been Liverpool. They would do well in the San Sebastian club to be concerned about the future of their Swedish star, because Although its buyout clause of 70 million euros is high, the economic power of the Premier may well undertake an investment of such caliber.

Isak’s great season in LaLiga has not gone unnoticed in the United Kingdom, and now they monitor his signing in the middle of the European Championship, closely following the evolution of the Swedish team. In the first game, the Real Sociedad footballer had a great performance against Spain, being his only attacking resource, something that reinforces the interest of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. And now they will be very aware of the two games of the group stage that remain against Slovakia and Poland. It goes without saying that his performance in this European Championship will depend on whether he has more or less chances of staying at Real Sociedad. Arsenal need a proven striker to reinforce their attack and are willing to make a strong investment. Tuchel’s Chelsea has enough financial potential to pay its release clause without the need to negotiate. And Liverpool is considering changing Isak for Firmino, whose benefits fell last season, and also has enough purchasing power to pay 70 million euros. And all three can convince the Swedish player with an attractive project both economically and sportingly.

At Real Sociedad they were aware that something like this could happen with the Eurocopa showcase, so they tried to close a contract improvement before he left for the Swedish concentration. The agreement between the parties was complete, but it was not signed; And now all these movements, although there is still no indication of a formal offer for Isak, generate quite a bit of uneasiness within the San Sebastian club. They know that the money from their buyout clause is not an impediment to clubs like Jürgen Klopp’s Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. For that reason, they continue to work on closing their renewal, improving their contract and increasing their termination clause to shield the Swedish international and prevent the temptation that for now comes only from the United Kingdom. In the San Sebastian club they have, yes, that Isak is happy in San Sebastián and has expressed on more than one occasion his desire not to change his air for now. “I respect the Real a lot, I have a contract until 2024, and I’m fine here. I am very happy with the club and with the city and even more so now that I can speak Spanish “, has pointed out.