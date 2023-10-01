The bell rang then the blow





He rang the doorbellshortly after midnight, and when the girl opened the door he stabbed her: madness on the night of October 1st in San Vito dei Normanni, in the Brindisi area, when a 52-year-old man holding a knife slashed his neighbor .

The girl was urgently taken to the A. Perrino hospital in Brindisi where she underwent a delicate surgery.

On site they are right carabinieri of the company of San Vito dei Normanni, under the command of Captain Vito Sacchi, alerted by the parents of the 17 year old who started an investigation to reconstruct the dynamics of the crazy gesture and the motive.

From initial information it seems that the 52-year-old neighbor of the family is a psychiatric patient undergoing special treatment.

However, it is not yet clear the reason that pushed the man to ring the intercom at his neighbors’ house and stab his 17-year-old daughter in the abdomen.

Fortunately, the lasshospitalized in intensive care with a reserved prognosis, is out of danger.

The military’s investigations will reveal whether the 52-year-old actually intended to stab the 17-year-old or whether it was a case of personal error.

The man, in the meantime, caught by the police in his own home with the murder weapon still in his hands, was arrested and taken to the psychiatry department of the hospital in Toasts.

