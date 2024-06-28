Millionaires broke the market with the hiring of Radamel Falcao García, who will play for the first time in his career in Colombian Professional Football.

The ground of ‘Tiger‘ and the fans’ will become a reality after a negotiation that lasted several weeks, but ended with an agreement between the parties.

Falcao garcia Photo:Millionaires

Season ticket sales are going full steam ahead

The arrival of Falcao to Millionaires It has generated a lot of expectation and the club wants to take advantage of that emotional blow from the contract with the sale of season tickets for the second half of the year.

This Thursday, May 27, the sale of season tickets for new and old tickets opened. Around 11 in the morning, the ventasmillonarios.com platform was enabled. in which the Bogotá team is directly responsible for the sale and distribution of tickets for the team’s matches.

The madness for Falcao garcia This was clearly seen in the sale of season tickets, which are selling out like hotcakes. According to information from Carlos Garciacommercial and marketing director of Millonarios, fans are buying tickets against the clock.

Falcao spoke about his new team Photo:FCF

Garcia reported that, in just over 4 hours of sales, 12 thousand tickets had already been sold, of which 2 thousand were old and the remaining 10 thousand were new. “The reception has been impressive, we have received nearly 12,000 subscriptions,” he said on Caracol Radio.

How much does a ticket to see Millonarios in Bogotá cost?

Despite Millionaires It is a club that always fills the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín, Thousands of fans are buying season tickets so as not to be left out of any game in which they play. Radamel Falcao Garcia.

But the price to see the ‘Tigre’ of Santa Marta is important: for new subscribers the price ranges between $396,000 on the south side and $1,320,000 on the western central high side.

For old season ticket holders it is a little cheaper and they enjoy a special price. The cheapest season ticket costs $257,400, on the south side, and the most expensive is $858,000.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS